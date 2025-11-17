Unlocking Q3 Potential of Walmart (WMT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walmart (WMT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $177.14 billion, increasing 4.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Walmart metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Membership and other income' of $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to come in at $119.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net Sales' at $175.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Walmart International' will reach $32.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 4.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' should come in at 4.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' will likely reach 5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' should arrive at 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' stands at 602 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 600 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - International' will reach 5,628 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,454 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net square footage - Walmart U.S.' reaching 698 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 698 millions of square feet.

Analysts forecast 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' to reach 81 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Walmart have returned -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, WMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

