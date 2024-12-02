Unlocking Q3 Potential of Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Victoria's Secret metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct' of $378.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total stores - Company-Operated' will reach 815. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 839.

Analysts expect 'Total stores - China Joint Venture' to come in at 70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Victoria's Secret here>>>



Shares of Victoria's Secret have experienced a change of +23.3% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VSCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.