Unlocking Q3 Potential of UnitedHealth (UNH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $99.55 billion, increasing 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UnitedHealth metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should arrive at $12.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Services' to come in at $9.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premiums' at $76.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Investment and other income' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' will reach 84.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial' stands at 29,348.92 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based' should come in at 8,657.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.12 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based' of 20,691.69 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.13 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Community and Senior' will likely reach 19,679.58 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' to reach 7,892.81 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.65 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' reaching 4,294.04 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Medicare Part D stand-alone' will reach 3,078.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.34 million.



