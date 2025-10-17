Unlocking Q3 Potential of United Rentals (URI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from United Rentals (URI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $12.50 per share, indicating an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.16 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some United Rentals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' will reach $101.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' to come in at $39.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' to reach $79.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' of $321.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales' should come in at $17.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' reaching $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment' at $35.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment' should arrive at $46.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues' will reach $9.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- General rentals' stands at $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues' will reach $100.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of United Rentals have experienced a change of +6.7% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.