Unlocking Q3 Potential of Tri Pointe (TPH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 56.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $792.53 million, exhibiting a decrease of 28.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tri Pointe metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue' should come in at $792.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Financial Service' to reach $21.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Homebuilding' reaching $831.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New homes delivered' will likely reach 1,054 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,619 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net new home orders' at 1,141 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,252 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average sales price in backlog' to come in at $763.51 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $745.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales price of homes delivered' will reach $680.12 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $688.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog (estimated dollar value)' should arrive at $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.73 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog (homes)' will reach 1,607 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,325 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income before income taxes- Financial services' stands at $6.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.37 million.

Shares of Tri Pointe have experienced a change of -2.8% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

