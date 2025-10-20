Unlocking Q3 Potential of Tractor Supply (TSCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.72 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Petsense' of 210 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 205 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores' will likely reach 2,568 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,475 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' will reach 2,358 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,270 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Selling Square Footage' should come in at 40 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39 millions of square feet.

Analysts forecast 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' to reach 22 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Tractor Supply shares have recorded returns of -7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

