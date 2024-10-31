Unlocking Q3 Potential of Thomson Reuters (TRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters (TRI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' should arrive at $748.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will reach $220.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Print' reaching $126.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporates' of $439.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Reuters News' to reach $190.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' stands at $337.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $338 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' to come in at $165.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' at $32.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' will likely reach $43.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will reach $59.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Thomson Reuters shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

