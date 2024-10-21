Unlocking Q3 Potential of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' will reach $7.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' should come in at 8.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Restaurants at the end - Total' reaching 772. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 722.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants' to reach 7.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' will reach 657. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 623 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' to come in at 6. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.

The consensus estimate for 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' stands at 114. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 99 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants opened - Franchise' of 3. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' at 1,460. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,268.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' should arrive at 599. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 573.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' will likely reach 8,509. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,032 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Texas Roadhouse shares have recorded returns of +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TXRH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

