Unlocking Q3 Potential of Take-Two (TTWO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Take-Two metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Advertising' to reach $126.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Game' stands at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net bookings' reaching $1.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.37 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net bookings by platform - Mobile' will reach $778.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $709.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' at $80.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.40 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' should come in at $1.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.32 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net bookings by platform - PC and other' of $265.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $125.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Take-Two shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTWO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

