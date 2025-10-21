Unlocking Q3 Potential of SS&C Technologies (SSNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies (SSNC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' at $270.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' of $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' to reach $271.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

SS&C Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SSNC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

