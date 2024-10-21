Unlocking Q3 Potential of S&P Global (SPGI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global (SPGI) to post quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.44 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some S&P Global metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' should arrive at $989.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' stands at $517.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' will reach $411.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' will reach $399.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' reaching $247.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' of $473.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' to reach $508.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' should come in at $73.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' will likely reach $74.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending AUM for ETFs' will reach $3,981.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,848 billion.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' to come in at $387.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $366 million.



Over the past month, S&P Global shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPGI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

