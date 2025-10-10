Unlocking Q3 Potential of SL Green (SLG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green (SLG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. Revenues are expected to be $149.62 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SL Green metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income' of $7.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental revenue including Escalation and reimbursement revenues' should arrive at $167.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other income' stands at $25.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- SUMMIT Operator revenue' to reach $37.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $61.94 million.

SL Green shares have witnessed a change of -10.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SLG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

