Unlocking Q3 Potential of Ross Stores (ROST): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores (ROST) to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.15 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ross Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' stands at 2.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store count at end of period' reaching 2,196. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,112 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores opened' will likely reach 47. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ross Stores here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Ross Stores have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.