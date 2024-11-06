Unlocking Q3 Potential of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to post quarterly loss of $1.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $173.51 million, down 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PTC Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product revenue' should arrive at $111.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' to come in at $62.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' reaching $36.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' to reach $65.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.



Over the past month, PTC Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

