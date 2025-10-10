Unlocking Q3 Potential of Prologis (PLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Prologis (PLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Prologis metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Strategic capital' of $142.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Development management and other' should come in at $7.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +102% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Occupancy' at 94.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $657.99 million.

Shares of Prologis have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLD is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

