Unlocking Q3 Potential of PepsiCo (PEP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PepsiCo (PEP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, indicating a decline of 1.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $23.88 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PepsiCo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- PBNA (PepsiCo Beverages North America)' will likely reach $7.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- PFNA (PepsiCo Foods North America)' will reach $6.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +908.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- LatAm Foods' should arrive at $2.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

PepsiCo shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

