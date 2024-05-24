Unlocking Q3 Potential of Zscaler (ZS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler (ZS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 35.4%. Revenues are expected to be $535.55 million, up 27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zscaler metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct Customers' to come in at $45.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Channel Partners' will likely reach $489.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Billings' at $583.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $482.29 million.

Analysts forecast 'Remaining Performance Obligations' to reach $3.81 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.02 billion.



Shares of Zscaler have experienced a change of -1.7% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

