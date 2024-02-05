Unlocking Q3 Potential of V.F. (VFC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that V.F. (VFC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 29.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.26 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 12.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific V.F. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Active' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Outdoor' should come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Work' should arrive at $236.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment profit (loss)- Work' will likely reach $19.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.49 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor' will reach $448.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $457.03 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment profit (loss)- Active' to come in at $128.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146.89 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for V.F. here>>>



Shares of V.F. have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.