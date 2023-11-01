Unlocking Q3 Potential of Shake Shack (SHAK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shake Shack (SHAK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 250%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $275.96 million, exhibiting an increase of 21.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 208.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Shake Shack metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Licensing' will reach $10.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Shack sales' will reach $265.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shack system-wide sales' will likely reach $438.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-Shack sales growth' of 3.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shack counts - Licensed' should arrive at 213. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 170.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shack counts - Domestic company-operated' at 281. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 232.

Analysts expect 'Shack counts - System-wide' to come in at 493. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 402 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shack counts - International licensed' stands at 175. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 140 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shack counts - Domestic licensed' will reach 37. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average weekly sales' to reach $73.95. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Shake Shack have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHAK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

