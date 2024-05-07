Unlocking Q3 Potential of Phibro (PAHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $251.82 million, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Phibro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Animal Health' will likely reach $171.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition' at $62.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines' will reach $29.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other' to come in at $94.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties' should arrive at $47.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Performance Products' reaching $17.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada' will reach $52.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $30.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Region- United States' stands at $151.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific' should come in at $17.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health' of $35.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Mineral Nutrition' to reach $3.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.90 million.



Shares of Phibro have experienced a change of +27.7% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAHC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

