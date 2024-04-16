Unlocking Q3 Potential of P&G (PG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble (PG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $20.48 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific P&G metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Beauty' will likely reach $3.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Grooming' at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Corporate' of $164.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' to come in at $7.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should arrive at $5.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Health Care' reaching $2.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' stands at 0.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' will reach 5.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should come in at 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' will reach 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>



Over the past month, shares of P&G have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, PG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.