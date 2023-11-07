Unlocking Q3 Potential of Jazz (JAZZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.90 per share, indicating a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $969.47 million, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jazz metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues' will likely reach $20.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +325.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $946.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Oxybate- Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution' will reach $336.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' reaching $219.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' of $4.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio(defibrotide)/defibrotide' stands at $49.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' will reach $34.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca (lurbinectedin)' should arrive at $74.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Oxybate- Xyrem' at $125.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -50.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Total Oxybate' to reach $465.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Total Oncology' to come in at $260.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Total Neuroscience' will reach $693.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Jazz have demonstrated returns of +3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JAZZ is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

