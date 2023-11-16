Unlocking Q3 Potential of Guess (GES): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Guess (GES) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating an increase of 40.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $656.22 million, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Licensing operations' will likely reach $27.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Asia' reaching $66.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Americas Retail' at $156.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Americas Wholesale' of $51.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Europe' should arrive at $354.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net royalties' to come in at $28.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product sales' will reach $627.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 1,569. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,630 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Guess have experienced a change of +6.8% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GES is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

