Unlocking Q3 Potential of Corteva, Inc. (CTVA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 108.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.7 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 29.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Seed' should arrive at $892.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' at $278.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>



Corteva, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CTVA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.