Unlocking Q3 Potential of Charles River (CRL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, indicating a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1 billion, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles River metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Research Models and Services' will reach $196.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment' to come in at $613.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing support' to reach $190.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Services' reaching $815.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should arrive at $187.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Research Models and Services' stands at $50.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Manufacturing support' should come in at $49.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment' of $150.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142.14 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Charles River have returned -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, CRL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.