Unlocking Q3 Potential of Astrazeneca (AZN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astrazeneca (AZN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.49 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Astrazeneca metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso' of $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Other- Synagis' to come in at $94.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Other- Nexium' will reach $205.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Respiratory- Fasenra' should arrive at $409.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta' stands at $334.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- CVRM- Onglyza' will reach $56.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- CVRM- Farxiga' to reach $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Oncology- Lynparza' should come in at $747.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Oncology- Imfinzi' at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +43.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Oncology- Calquence' will reach $672.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Breztri- Total World Sales' reaching $157.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- CVRM- Lokelma' will likely reach $100.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Astrazeneca shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

