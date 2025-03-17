Unlocking Q3 Potential of Nike (NKE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nike (NKE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, reflecting a decline of 71.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.12 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nike metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Converse' should come in at $457.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Global Brand Divisions' of $9.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Equipment' to come in at $492.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Footwear' will reach $7.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America' reaching $4.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America' stands at $1.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $2.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' will likely reach $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Total Nike Brand' at $10.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Apparel' to reach $378.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America- Footwear' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa- Equipment' will reach $174.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Nike have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NKE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

