Unlocking Q3 Potential of Newmont (NEM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation (NEM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 56.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Newmont metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Nevada Gold Mines' to come in at $794.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Ahafo' reaching $595.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Merian' should arrive at $183.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Cerro Negro' to reach $176.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'AISC Consolidated - Ahafo' will reach 1460 dollars per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1043 dollars per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AISC Consolidated - Tanami' of 1580 dollars per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1334 dollars per ounce.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Pe?asquito' at 63 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Merian' will reach 51 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64 thousands of ounces.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Cerro Negro' will reach 74 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60 thousands of ounces.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Yanacocha' will likely reach 136 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Boddington' should come in at 136 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 124 thousands of ounces.

The consensus estimate for 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Tanami' stands at 95 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 100 thousands of ounces.

Newmont shares have witnessed a change of +11.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NEM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

