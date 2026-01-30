Unlocking Q3 Potential of McKesson (MCK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that McKesson (MCK) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $105.54 billion, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McKesson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' of $3.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- North American Pharmaceutical' will likely reach $88.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' to reach $278.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $294.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' will reach $264.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $235.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted OPERATING PROFIT- North American Pharmaceutical' will reach $855.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $944.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

