Unlocking Q3 Potential of Kraft Heinz (KHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kraft Heinz (KHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.25 billion, declining 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kraft Heinz metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' of $712.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- International' will reach $896.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- North America' should come in at $4.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

Kraft Heinz shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KHC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

