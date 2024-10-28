Unlocking Q3 Potential of Janus Henderson Group (JHG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $605.78 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Janus Henderson Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Management fees' should arrive at $495.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $49.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees' will reach $60.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Equities' at $227.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $187.9 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Multi-Asset' to come in at $51.84 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.9 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Fixed Income' of $77.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.1 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Average' will likely reach $372.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $320.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Alternatives' to reach $9.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.4 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Janus Henderson Group here>>>



Over the past month, Janus Henderson Group shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JHG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.