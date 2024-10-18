Unlocking Q3 Potential of IBM (IBM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect IBM (IBM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $15.15 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain IBM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Global financing' will reach $178.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Consulting' to reach $5.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $55.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Infrastructure' to come in at $3.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software' will reach $6.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Infrastructure Support' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Hybrid Infrastructure' will likely reach $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Application Operations' at $1.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Technology Consulting' reaching $932.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Business Transformation' stands at $2.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hybrid Platform & Solutions' should arrive at $4.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Transaction Processing' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for IBM here>>>



Shares of IBM have experienced a change of +8.9% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IBM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.