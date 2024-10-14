Unlocking Q3 Potential of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating a decline of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.86 billion, representing a decrease of 1.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Huntington Bancshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 60.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $180.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.95 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $780.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $634 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' stands at $752.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $592 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $507.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $509 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capital markets and advisory fees' will reach $76.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking income' of $30.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income - FTE' to come in at $1.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.38 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Insurance income' should come in at $18.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other noninterest income' to reach $7.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bank owned life insurance income' at $17.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.



Huntington Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBAN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

