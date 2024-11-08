Unlocking Q3 Potential of HudBay Minerals (HBM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HudBay Minerals (HBM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, indicating a decline of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $470.43 million, representing a decrease of 2.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HudBay Minerals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' will reach $318.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' should come in at $21.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' will likely reach $140.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' of $20.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +103.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' should arrive at 34,094.11 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41,964 Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc' to reach 7,773.06 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,291 Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' will reach 67,678.88 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101,417 Oz.

The consensus estimate for 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum' stands at 353.69 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 466 Ton in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' will reach 974,643.60 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,063,032 Oz.

Analysts expect 'Realized Sales Prices - Copper' to come in at 4.28 $/lb. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.77 $/lb in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Realized Sales Prices - Gold' at $2,371.3 per ounce. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1738 per ounce in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper' reaching 33,648.04 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39,371 Ton in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, HBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

