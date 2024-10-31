Unlocking Q3 Potential of Henry Schein (HSIC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Henry Schein (HSIC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.24 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Henry Schein metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global' will reach $3.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global' stands at $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global' reaching $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global' should come in at $223.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution' of $800.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental' to come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will likely reach $827.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Medical' to reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- International- Medical' at $26.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Technology and value-added services' will reach $196.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- International- Technology and value-added services' will reach $27.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Health Care Distribution' should arrive at $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Henry Schein here>>>



Henry Schein shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSIC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.