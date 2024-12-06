Unlocking Q3 Potential of HealthEquity (HQY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HealthEquity (HQY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $289.31 million, increasing 16.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $118.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Custodial' to come in at $133.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Interchange' will likely reach $38.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total HSA Assets' to reach $28.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total HSA investments' will reach $12.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'CDBs Accounts' should arrive at 7.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.98 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Accounts' reaching 16.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.28 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total HSA cash' of $16.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.97 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'HSAs Accounts' stands at 9.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.3 million.



Shares of HealthEquity have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HQY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

