Unlocking Q3 Potential of HBT Financial (HBT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial (HBT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $57.05 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HBT Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' to come in at $4.77 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 54.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $47.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.95 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $9.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.49 million.



Over the past month, shares of HBT Financial have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change.

