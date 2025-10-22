Unlocking Q3 Potential of The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) will report quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.04 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Hartford Insurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Insurance' should come in at $949.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income' will reach $448.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Fee income- Personal Insurance' reaching $8.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $6.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' should arrive at $4.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Hartford Funds - Total' stands at $269.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' at 70.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' will reach 88.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Personal line - Combined ratio' to come in at 96.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 102.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Personal line - Expense ratio' of 26.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Policies in-force - Homeowners' will reach 723.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 707.00 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Policies in-force - Automobile' to reach 1114.50 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1193.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Hartford Insurance Group shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

