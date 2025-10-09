Unlocking Q3 Potential of Hancock Whitney (HWC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hancock Whitney (HWC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $387.84 million, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (TE)' should arrive at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to reach $32.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.26 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $94.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.87 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets)' will reach $121.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.60 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $102.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (TE)' to come in at $286.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $274.46 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $283.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $271.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Secondary mortgage market operations' should come in at $4.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.38 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bank card and ATM fees' of $22.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.64 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' will reach $10.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.89 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other income' stands at $17.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Hancock Whitney have returned -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, HWC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.