Unlocking Q3 Potential of H. B. Fuller (FUL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that H. B. Fuller (FUL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $958.61 million, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some H. B. Fuller metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' reaching $400.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' should come in at $147.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $401.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' stands at $80.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.72 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives' will reach $22.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.52 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' of $68.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.17 million.



Over the past month, H. B. Fuller shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

