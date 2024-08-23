Unlocking Q3 Potential of Greif (GEF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greif (GEF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 32.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.43 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Greif metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging' to come in at $826.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Land Management' reaching $4.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services' stands at $604.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging' will reach $126.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $126.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services' will reach $76.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $98.10 million.



Over the past month, shares of Greif have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, GEF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

