Unlocking Q3 Potential of Gap (GAP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gap (GAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Gap metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' should come in at $889.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' of $455.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' at $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' stands at 2,543. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,598.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' will reach 433. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 456 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' to reach 1,252. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,251.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' reaching 584. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 617 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' to come in at 276. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 274.

Analysts predict that the 'Square Footage - Banana Republic North America' will reach 3.26 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' will likely reach 19.84 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.9 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Square Footage - Gap North America' should arrive at 4.85 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.1 Msq ft.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic Asia' will reach 42. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Gap have demonstrated returns of -4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GAP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

