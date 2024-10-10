Unlocking Q3 Potential of Fulton Financial (FULT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fulton Financial (FULT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $321 million, increasing 17.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fulton Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 63.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $29.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.58 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $66.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $255.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $218.28 million.

Analysts expect 'Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking' to come in at $14.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking' will reach $21.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.72 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth management' of $21.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking' will likely reach $3.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fulton Financial here>>>



Shares of Fulton Financial have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FULT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.