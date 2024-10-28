Unlocking Q3 Potential of Fortive (FTV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Fortive (FTV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.55 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fortive metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions' to come in at $680.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' of $314.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Precision Technologies' stands at $552.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies' will likely reach $141.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions' should arrive at $225.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions' will reach $80.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $71.90 million.



Over the past month, Fortive shares have recorded returns of -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

