Unlocking Q3 Potential of First Hawaiian (FHB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Hawaiian (FHB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $204.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First Hawaiian metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' will likely reach $18.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.62 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 60.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' will reach $22.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $18.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.62 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $50.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $154.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $155.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $158.60 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other service charges and fees' should arrive at $10.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $7.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.52 million.

Analysts forecast 'Trust and investment services income' to reach $9.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.74 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Credit and debit card fees' will reach $15.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.75 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>



Shares of First Hawaiian have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.