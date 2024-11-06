Unlocking Q3 Potential of Evolent Health (EVH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Evolent Health (EVH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $625.58 million, representing an increase of 22.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Evolent Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite' at $441.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue by product type- Cases' will reach $43.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services' will likely reach $58.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite' to come in at $81.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite' stands at $21.43. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.63.

Analysts forecast 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services' to reach $15.49. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.50.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases' of 15.1 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite' will reach 6.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite' will reach 73.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.38 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services' should come in at 1.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases' should arrive at $2,859.51. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,490.



Shares of Evolent Health have demonstrated returns of -8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EVH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

