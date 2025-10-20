Unlocking Q3 Potential of Dow Inc. (DOW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dow Inc. (DOW) to post quarterly loss of -$0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 166%. Revenues are expected to be $10.18 billion, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 31.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' at $2.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Corporate' to reach $154.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' to come in at $5.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' should come in at $2.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' stands at $513.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.00 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' of $281.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $334.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' should arrive at $57.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Dow Inc. shares have recorded returns of -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOW will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

