Unlocking Q3 Potential of DocuSign (DOCU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DocuSign (DOCU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $744.31 million, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DocuSign metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $20.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $723.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP billings' reaching $715.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $691.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will likely reach $607.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $584.20 million.



DocuSign shares have witnessed a change of +12.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOCU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

