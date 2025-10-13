Unlocking Q3 Potential of CSX (CSX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX (CSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.61 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CSX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Coal' will reach $489.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Intermodal' to come in at $518.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' stands at $139.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' will likely reach $722.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Margin' at 65.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' should come in at $694.28 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $697.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' to reach 98.67 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 98.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' reaching 95.05 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Coal' should arrive at 184.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 190.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' will reach 50.24 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' of 66.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' will reach 110.94 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 118.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

