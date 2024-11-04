Unlocking Q3 Potential of Corpay (CPAY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Corpay (CPAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.03 billion, increasing 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corpay metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' will reach $318.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Lodging Payments' should come in at $131.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other Payments' will likely reach $69.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Lodging Payments - Room nights' stands at 8.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Spend volume - Corporate Payments' of 45.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments' to reach $15.32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.41.

Analysts predict that the 'Other - Transactions' will reach 345.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 296.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Corporate Payments' should arrive at $132.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $102.14 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Lodging' at $63.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $74.02 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corpay here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Corpay have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

